DG inaugurates training courses at IMPA, Srinagar

Srinagar: Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), SaurabhBhagat, today inaugurated two Secretariat Assistants Training courses at IMPARD Main Campus, Srinagar.
During the courses, 96 Senior Assistants and 107 Junior Assistants would be imparted training for two months as frontline functionaries of the government.
These officials belong to departments of Rural Development, Horticulture, School Education, Social Welfare and others”.
The programmes are being coordinated by DrRukaya Amin, Associate Professor and NighatAmeen, Research Officer respectively.
In his inaugural address, Director General stressed upon importance of training modules for the cutting edge level officials as various rules and regulation have changed as far as J&K Reorganization Act, 2019 is concerned.
Bhagat informed the participants that this year IMPA will try it’s best to give exposure to 2400 officers at national level. He called upon the trainees to gain maximum benefit from the training courses so that the knowledge imparted through these modules would be used to further streamline their administrative skills and promotion prospects.
He added that the interaction among the trainees will have a long lasting impact on their mutual relation and will bring more positivity in their work culture.
Director Trainings Kashmir, Dr. MushtaqA.Khan, emphasized upon the participants to work hard for ensuing promotions by passing the examination conducted by JKPSC.
Nighat Amin, Research Officer, presented vote of thanks.