DG inaugurates training courses at IMPA, Srinagar

The programmes are being coordinated by DrRukaya Amin, Associate Professor and NighatAmeen, Research Officer respectively.

In his inaugural address, Director General stressed upon importance of training modules for the cutting edge level officials as various rules and regulation have changed as far as J&K Reorganization Act, 2019 is concerned.

Bhagat informed the participants that this year IMPA will try it’s best to give exposure to 2400 officers at national level. He called upon the trainees to gain maximum benefit from the training courses so that the knowledge imparted through these modules would be used to further streamline their administrative skills and promotion prospects.