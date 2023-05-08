DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for its failure to continue operation

The airline operator has been asked to submit their reply within 15 days of the receipt of this notice, and further decision on the continuation of their Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by them. Further, Go First has been directed to stop booking and the sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect and until further orders, the DGCA said.

Go First cancelled all flights until May 12 due to operational reasons, the airline said on Friday.