DGFT, EEPC organise seminar for exporters in Srinagar

A statement said that session aimed to provide valuable insights into the new trade policy of exports and offer support to businesses seeking to benefit from the DGFT and EEPC India.

During the session, Utpal Acharaya, Joint DGFT, shared valuable insights on the new trade policy of exports. He highlighted the benefits that businesses can avail through the DGFT and elaborated on the various schemes available to them. AK Bhushan, Dy DGFT J&K assured attendees that his team is always available to provide support and assistance. He encouraged participants to approach their office directly for any issues or queries related to scheme applications.