DGGI slaps Dream11, other online gaming firms tax notices totalling Rs 55,000 crore

The GST department has issued a notice exceeding Rs 25,000 crore directed towards fantasy sports platform Dream11. No official from Dream 11 was available for comment on the matter till the filing of this report.

In addition to Dream11, pre-show cause notices have been sent to Play Games 24x7 and its affiliated entities, along with Head Digital Works, as indicated in the report. Authorities have also issued notifications of determined tax liabilities through the DRC-01 A form.