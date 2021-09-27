DGP Dilbag Singh inaugurates open air gym in Police Complex Zewan

Srinagar: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today inaugurated an Open Air Gym, inspected the martyrs’ memorial, Parade ground and interacted with the officers at Armed Police Complex Zewan.

While interacting with the officers, the DGP said that installing Open Air Gymnasia at different places for the welfare of our officers and Jawans, police families residing in Police Housing Colonies and residents of the respective adjacent areas is an initiative taken by the Police Headquarters under its Civic Action Programme. He said that under this initiative of J&K Police, green gyms have already been opened at many different locations in the UT. He said that another open air gym would be opened in Srinagar very soon.