DGP Dilbag Singh inaugurates open air gym in Police Complex Zewan

Srinagar: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today inaugurated an Open Air Gym, inspected the martyrs’ memorial, Parade ground and interacted with the officers at Armed Police Complex Zewan.
While interacting with the officers, the DGP said that installing Open Air Gymnasia at different places for the welfare of our officers and Jawans, police families residing in Police Housing Colonies and residents of the respective adjacent areas is an initiative taken by the Police Headquarters under its Civic Action Programme. He said that under this initiative of J&K Police, green gyms have already been opened at many different locations in the UT. He said that another open air gym would be opened in Srinagar very soon.
The DGP inspected all the equipment installed in the gym and interacted with the children. He advised all the Police personnel and residents of the complex to take full advantage of the equipment which has been installed.
ADGsP SJ M Gillani, M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IGsP Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, DIG, Dr. Sunil Gupta, Commandants of Kashmir Based Battalions and a large number of children were present at the inaugural ceremony.
The ADGP Armed thanked the DGP and PHQ for providing the necessary funds for installing the gym facility at Police Housing Colony.