Dheeraj Gupta inaugurates technical workshop on CAMPA activities

Srinagar, Oct 17: A day-long technical workshop for preparation of Annual Plan of Operations (APOs) for the next financial year 2024-25 was held today here.
The objective was to guide the Implementing Agencies in preparation of scientific, output-oriented and people-centric APO for the next financial year.
Principal Secretary Forests, Ecology & Environment Department, Dheeraj Gupta, inaugurated the workshop.
He complimented the department for organizing the brainstorming session on the preparation of comprehensive APOs.
He stressed that Compensatory Afforestation should be carried out so that the loss of environmental goods and services due to the diversion of forest land is adequately compensated. He also advised the Forest and allied departments to accelerate greening initiatives through use of improved technologies.
Subhash Chandra, Additional Director General of Forests/Chief Executive Officer, National Authority, MoEF&CC, New Delhi also attended the workshop. He responded to queries raised by the participants. He stressed on having meaningful consultation with Panchayats in formulation of APOs so that the demands of the local communities for fodder, medicinal plants and firewood and other forest produce are met from the plantation closures.
Roshan Jaggi, PCCF & HoFF, J&K Forest Department, stressed on making scientific proposals in accordance with Working Plan prescriptions. He also emphasized the formulation of plans in an integrated manner in which upper reaches of the landscape are treated by the Soil and Water Conservation Department and the areas close to habitation are treated by the Social Forestry Department while the Forest Department should focus on the rehabilitation of forests.
He suggested the creation of more Nagar Vans besides quality plants production in Nurseries. He made a detailed presentation on the production of quality planting material using modern nursery techniques.
Asaf Mehmood Sagar, CEO CAMPA, explained the regulatory framework of CAMPA. He asked the forest officers to adopt landscape and watershed approach in the treatment of forest areas in a holistic manner.
He emphasised making water harvesting infrastructures and ponds as integral part of APO to improve the water and moisture regime for better habitat.