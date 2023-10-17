Dheeraj Gupta inaugurates technical workshop on CAMPA activities

Roshan Jaggi, PCCF & HoFF, J&K Forest Department, stressed on making scientific proposals in accordance with Working Plan prescriptions. He also emphasized the formulation of plans in an integrated manner in which upper reaches of the landscape are treated by the Soil and Water Conservation Department and the areas close to habitation are treated by the Social Forestry Department while the Forest Department should focus on the rehabilitation of forests.

He suggested the creation of more Nagar Vans besides quality plants production in Nurseries. He made a detailed presentation on the production of quality planting material using modern nursery techniques.

Asaf Mehmood Sagar, CEO CAMPA, explained the regulatory framework of CAMPA. He asked the forest officers to adopt landscape and watershed approach in the treatment of forest areas in a holistic manner.

He emphasised making water harvesting infrastructures and ponds as integral part of APO to improve the water and moisture regime for better habitat.