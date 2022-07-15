'Digi Pay Sakhi scheme providing financial access to remote areas with transparency'

The people belonging to the village areas now are able to take benefit of the additional banking and financial services. It is one of the initiatives that has been started by the Prime Minister to take banking services to the doorstep of the people

In an endeavour to promote door-to-door digital banking and financial services in remote areas of Jammu Kashmir, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) has trained 125 women from Self Help Groups as DIGI-Pay Sakhis in 2000 villages under Mission ‘One Gram Panchayat-One DIGI-Pay Sakhi’.