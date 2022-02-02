Digital rupee can be exchanged for cash: PM

New Delhi, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the digital rupee, proposed in the union budget, could be exchanged for cash and will open new opportunities in the fintech sector.

Addressing the 'Atmanirbha Arthavyavastha' (self-reliant economy) symposium organised by the BJP, he said the central bank digital currency or the digital rupee will make online payments more secure and risk free and boost digital economy in the years to come.