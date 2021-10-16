Dip in handicraft exports worries exporters in Kashmir

“Around a decade back my exports were at a comfortable position. There was good business and the industry was in good shape. The slump started in 2014 when huge handicraft products were destroyed in floods. Our orders got canceled and everything was derailed. Exports of my firm have declined to 20 percent only as compared to what I used to export earlier,” Shah said.

Exporters say that the handicraft industry is facing tough times and it needs extraordinary measures by the government to save the trade.

Parvaiz Ahmed Bhat, President Kashmir Handicraft Alliance (KHA) said that the impact of the slump in handicraft business has affected this sector at multiple levels. He said artisans, stockists, manufacturers, and exporters are equally suffering.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmed Shah said that since the Covid, there have been visible effects on export.

He said they have still tried to start the exhibitions to resume the business.

“We will float tenders and multiple exhibitions and programs will be held on the national and international level to support the trade. We are going for major exhibitions and meetings of buyers and sellers to get out of this slump.” Shah said.