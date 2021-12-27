Dir Agri kick-starts sowing of vegetables in hi-tech poly greenhouses

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited the Kitchen Garden Scheme at Lalmandi, Srinagar, and inspected various activities being carried out at the said scheme.

On the occasion, the Director kick-started sowing of vegetable seeds in greenhouses at Lalmandi, Srinagar, and asked the Seed Production Officer Kashmir to implement the roadmap designed in letter and spirit so that a sufficient quantity of seedlings are produced to cater to the population involved in kitchen gardening.