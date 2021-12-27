Dir Agri kick-starts sowing of vegetables in hi-tech poly greenhouses

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited the Kitchen Garden Scheme at Lalmandi, Srinagar, and inspected various activities being carried out at the said scheme.
On the occasion, the Director kick-started sowing of vegetable seeds in greenhouses at Lalmandi, Srinagar, and asked the Seed Production Officer Kashmir to implement the roadmap designed in letter and spirit so that a sufficient quantity of seedlings are produced to cater to the population involved in kitchen gardening.
He laid strong emphasis on zero budget natural farming based on the four pillars viz Jeevamrut (nectar of life), Beejamrit (Seed Treatment), Acchadana (mulching) and directed concerned officers to put in all the efforts to ensure that the sufficient quantity of seedlings of different vegetable crops is made available to the consumers (farmers/kitchen garden lovers) besides new crop varieties are also introduced in these hi-tech poly greenhouses.
Director Agriculture Kashmir was accompanied by Seed Production Officer Kashmir Gh. Mohi ud din Kumar, Incharge Kitchen Garden, and other officers of the department.