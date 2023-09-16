Dir Agriculture flags off Beekeepers on Exposure Visit

Srinagar, Sep 16: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal in presence of Director Agriculture Sikkim BL Dahal today flagged off a group of beekeepers on an exposure visit to Manigam, Ganderbal.
During the visit, farmers will interact with scientists, progressive beekeepers and other agri-preneurs. The tour has been organised by the department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the National Bee and Honey Mission (NBHM).
While interacting with the beekeepers, Director Agriculture said that the objective of the exposure cum training visit is to make the farmers (beekeepers aware about the latest technical know-how and modern agriculture/ beekeeping practices in the field of beekeeping and adopt the same in their own bee-keeping units.