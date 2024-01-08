Dir Agriculture inaugurates DLTP on scientific beekeeping under NBHM

Srinagar, Jan 8: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today inaugurated seven days divisional level training programme (DLTP) on scientific beekeeping under (NBHM) at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi Srinagar.

The inaugural session of the week-long programme was attended by beekeepers, students and officers of the department.

Addressing the session, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal highlighted the importance of small scale Agri- Cottage industries like beekeeping, Mushroom Cultivation and other allied activities in the overall development of agriculture sector.

He said the main focus of organising such training programmes is to promote small scale agri-cottage industries like beekeeping among the farmers and educated youth of the region.

Chowdhury Iqbal said the agriculture diversification is the key to reduce risk in farming activities and hence beekeeping has emerged as one of the important tools which not only enhance agricultural income of the farming community but also secure it against changes in climate and soil resources.

Director Agriculture expressed satisfaction and said many people; mostly educated youth are able to earn their livelihood, because of honey bee colonies. With time, more and more young men and women are turning towards beekeeping. He said beekeeping forms the potential part of integrated farming and could play an important role in increasing the farmers income.

Director said that beekeeping as an off- farm activity has a potential of employment generation due to wide agro-climatic diversity enabling round the year bee flora availability.

The National Beekeeping and Honey mission (NBHM) aims at promoting bee-keeping and providing self sustaining employment opportunities among the farmers and unemployed youth in rural india.

Joint Director Agriculture Inputs, Tabassum Naz; Assistant Entomologist, Dr Qazi Showkat also addressed the participants of the programme.