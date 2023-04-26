Dir Agriculture inaugurates Hi-tech poly-house, mushroom units at Tangmarg

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today Inaugurated a Hi-tech poly-house and two mushroom units at Rawalpora, Sub-division Tangmarg district Baramulla.

During his visit to the sub-division, he took stock of the agriculture scenario in the area.

Speaking to the farmers of different areas, the sub-division Director said that the department is working on an ambitious plan of providing farmers with round-the-year availability of seedlings of different vegetable crops.

He said to achieve this goal the department has established hi-tech playhouses in all the districts of the Kashmir division.

Director also highlighted the Importance of integrated farming and asked the farmers to diversify their agriculture operations.