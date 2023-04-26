Dir Agriculture inaugurates Hi-tech poly-house, mushroom units at Tangmarg

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today Inaugurated a Hi-tech poly-house and two mushroom units at Rawalpora, Sub-division Tangmarg district Baramulla.
During his visit to the sub-division, he took stock of the agriculture scenario in the area.
Speaking to the farmers of different areas, the sub-division Director said that the department is working on an ambitious plan of providing farmers with round-the-year availability of seedlings of different vegetable crops.
He said to achieve this goal the department has established hi-tech playhouses in all the districts of the Kashmir division.
Director also highlighted the Importance of integrated farming and asked the farmers to diversify their agriculture operations.
He asked the concerned officers to guide the farmers during their preparation of paddy nurseries and during the pre and post-harvest operations of oil seed ( Mustard ) crops.
He asked the farmers that the department would provide all the technical assistance to them in comprehensively performing their agricultural activities.
Later, Dir Agriculture visited some progressive agri- entrepreneurs in the area who have established their integrated farm units.
He held interactions with these agri-preneurs and took feedback from them.
Director was accompanied by deputy director planning Muhammad Younis Chowdhury and some other offices of the department.