Dir Agriculture monitors Saffron picking operations

Pulwama: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today chaired a meeting of officers concerned with the saffron rejuvenation of district Srinagar and Pulwama at India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Center (IIKSTC) Dussoo, Pampore.

Addressing the meeting, the Director Agriculture directed the concerned officers including the officers of IIKSTC to work in close coordination with the saffron growers and guide them at each and every step during and after the harvesting of the saffron crops.

He asked the officers to ensure that the saffron farmers get their produce GI tagged at IIKSTC, besides taking benefit from other state-of-the-art facilities provided by the centre.