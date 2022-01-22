Dir Agriculture reviews centrally sponsored schemes

Srinagar, Jan 22: To review the progress on the implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes (CSSs) in district Bandipora, the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today paid a brief visit to the district particularly Seed Multiplication Farm Sumbal and recently established Vegetable Farm Bandipora.
The Director took stock of different preparations for the upcoming sowing season. He also held an interaction with the concerned officers, farmers and other stakeholders of the district.
Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal asked the concerned officers to ensure the maximum seedling requirement of different vegetable crops is met from departmental seed multiplication farms and the seedling is available well in time.
He stressed the need to further streamline the working of departmental agriculture farms to meet much of the domestic seed/seedling requirement. He directed the officers to evolve an effective strategy to increase the in-house production of vegetable seedlings.
The Director maintained the department is working on a roadmap to add new dimensions/marketing options to the vegetable sector as this has a great potential for employment generation and socio-economic transformation of the farming community.
Earlier, Chief Agriculture Officer Bandipora briefed the Director about the progress and status of implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes in the district.
Later, the Director visited different departmental establishments including District Soil Testing Laboratory (where 7500 samples were analyzed), Demonstration Cum Training Centre (Mushroom) (DCTC) Bandipora, and had interaction with the concerned technicians.
The Director was accompanied by Chief Agriculture Officer, Bandipora Mujtaba Yahya, Agriculture Information Officer, Incharge Soil Laboratory Bandipora, and other officers of the District.