Dir Agriculture reviews progress of PM KISSAN in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 19: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today reviewed the status of implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM-KISAN in north Kashmir.
Addressing a meeting of officers of north Kashmir (Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla), the Director impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure that all the set targets under the scheme are achieved by the end of August 2022.
Iqbal reiterated the department's commitment to work for the welfare and well-being of the farming community. He said the scheme is aimed to provide income support to all the eligible farmers and supplement the financial needs of the farmers by providing various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields.
Director asked the concerned officers to organize awareness programmes for the farmers so that they could get proper benefit from the centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programs being implemented by the Department. He highlighted the importance of achieving the set targets under different centrally sponsored schemes for the development of the farming sector. Later, the Director visited Hachmarg Tomato village and interacted with the concerned Tomato farmers and field officers of the department. He also visited different zones of the district.