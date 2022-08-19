Dir Agriculture reviews progress of PM KISSAN in north Kashmir

Addressing a meeting of officers of north Kashmir (Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla), the Director impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure that all the set targets under the scheme are achieved by the end of August 2022.

Iqbal reiterated the department's commitment to work for the welfare and well-being of the farming community. He said the scheme is aimed to provide income support to all the eligible farmers and supplement the financial needs of the farmers by providing various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields.