Dir Agriculture visits Harwan area

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited farms of different progressive farmers in Harwan area of Srinagar and interacted with them.

While interacting with the farmers, Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of integrated farming and said that future belongs to developed, vibrant, multi-dimensional agriculture and allied sector, and integrated farming could help this achieve.

Director Agriculture said that department is working on a strategy wherein the farmers are educated to adopt integrated approach for their farms so that they could get maximum out of it in terms of business and profit.