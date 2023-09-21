Dir Employment inaugurates 3- month Skill Training Programme

The event witnessed the presence of Director Employment as chief guest, besides Qazi Shabir Ahmad, Principal of the Institute of Hotel Management Srinagar; Zeenat Ara, Joint Director Employment Kashmir; and Dr. Sheeba Inayat, Deputy Director Employment Srinagar. In his comprehensive address, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Employment provided valuable insights into the employment scenario of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the crucial role of such training programs in enhancing the employability of the youth and contributing to the economic development of the region.

Principal, Qazi Shabir Ahmad shed light on the Institute of Hotel Management's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence within the hospitality sector. The Front Office Associate Skill Training Program is a significant stride toward cultivating a skilled workforce in alignment with the evolving needs of the hospitality industry.