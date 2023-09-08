Dir Employment inaugurates DECC Library in Ganderbal
Ganderbal, Sep 8: Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad Wani along with Joint Director Employment, Zeenat Ara today inaugurated the Library cum Reading Room at the District Employment & Counselling Centre (DECC) at Khun Harran, Ganderbal.
Three-month skill development course in Dress Making which is being organised by Employment Ganderbal in collaboration with Skill and Capacity Building cell, Kashmir University, was also inaugurated at the event.
Earlier, DECC Ganderbal had conducted skill course in Banking and Finance in collaboration with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and 20 candidates have passed out.
During the event, Director Employment handed over the certificates to these beneficiaries.
During the event, cultural team from DIPR, J&K performed a Kashmiri folk song for the audience.
Towards the end, AD Employment Ganderbal, Beenish Wani presented a formal vote of thanks to the guests and candidates present. Among others, event was also attended by Principal GDC Ganderbal, officials from BSE, and staff of DECC Ganderbal.