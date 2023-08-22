Dir Employment inaugurates Skill Training Course at Wyath Service Pvt Ltd Kupwara

The batch will consist of 25 trainees selected through a proper interview/ selection process. The skill training aims to impart necessary skills in IT-ITES-enabled service to unemployed youth/ jobseekers to get them ready to absorb in the private sector.

“Imparting market-relevant skill training courses is going to be a regular feature of the Employment Department and all districts in the UT of J&K will undergo market-relevant and district-specific skill training courses”, said the Director Employment in his address to the participants.