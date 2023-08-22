Dir Employment inaugurates Skill Training Course at Wyath Service Pvt Ltd Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 22: To fill the potential skill gap among the unemployed youth of district Kupwara, Director Employment J&K, Nisar Ahmad Wani today inaugurated a three-month skill training course “Domestic IT Helpdesk Attendant”.
The batch will consist of 25 trainees selected through a proper interview/ selection process. The skill training aims to impart necessary skills in IT-ITES-enabled service to unemployed youth/ jobseekers to get them ready to absorb in the private sector.
“Imparting market-relevant skill training courses is going to be a regular feature of the Employment Department and all districts in the UT of J&K will undergo market-relevant and district-specific skill training courses”, said the Director Employment in his address to the participants.
Director Employment also sensitized the enrolled trainees about opportunities available in the self-employment sector and the opportunities available with State Level Employment Portal and National Career Service portal for the job seekers/unemployed youth.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal ITI Kupwara, Ajaz Ahmad stressed the need for skilled manpower in the country and the importance of skill certification from NSDC and updating of records on Skill India Portal.
Saleem Lone, Director of Wyath Service also spoke about his organization and highlighted the contribution of Wyath Service Pvt. Ltd. in the skill enhancement of unemployed youth in district Kupwara.
Among others, Assistant Director Employment Kupwara, Superintendent ITI Kupwara, Officials from DE&CC Kupwara and Wyath Service Pvt. Ltd. participated in the programme.