Dir Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir inaugurates workshop on packaging

Srinagar: Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir in collaboration with Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) Mumbai is organizing a two-day workshop on 26th-27th on packaging of Handicrafts and Handloom products.
While inaugurating a workshop on Monday in the Conference Hall Kashmir Haat Srinagar Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, said that packaging of the products have evolved as a successful market tool to increase the sales of products and becomes more important in present era of online business strategies.
The workshop is being organized in association with the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai and a team headed by Director IIP Mumbai, Tanveer Alam, is providing their insights on the packaging issues.
During the course of workshop, it is expected that besides hands on training and demonstration on packaging designs, the issues based discussions, importance of packaging Design and improvement of current packaging practices will be shared in the Handcrafts/Handloom Sector of J&K. The session was delivered by Dr Gaurav Madhu Joint Director & Regional Head IIP and Rahul B Tirpude Deputy Director IIP through various power point presentations on different aspects of packaging.
The workshop participants include not only the Cardboard Unit Holders, Artisans, Cooperative Societies, producer companies but also the representative officials Handicrafts & Handloom Development Corporation, National Institute of Fashion Technology, Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Craft Development Institute and official of the Handicrafts & Handloom Department from all districts so that the exposure in relation to the dissemination of information of packaging will reach to every nook and corner of Kashmir as well as be implemented in the training module which the department is running through training programme through various centres.
Various prototypes wherein unveiled which include the porotypes for Paper Machie, carpet, pashmina silk, walnut etc. Apart from attractive designing of packaging materials information related to craft and artisan is also displayed on these prototypes. In addition, the packaging material is also QR coded helping the marking of genuine products and dissemination of information pertaining to artisan and crafts.