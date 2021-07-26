Dir Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir inaugurates workshop on packaging

Srinagar: Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir in collaboration with Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) Mumbai is organizing a two-day workshop on 26th-27th on packaging of Handicrafts and Handloom products.

While inaugurating a workshop on Monday in the Conference Hall Kashmir Haat Srinagar Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, said that packaging of the products have evolved as a successful market tool to increase the sales of products and becomes more important in present era of online business strategies.

The workshop is being organized in association with the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai and a team headed by Director IIP Mumbai, Tanveer Alam, is providing their insights on the packaging issues.

During the course of workshop, it is expected that besides hands on training and demonstration on packaging designs, the issues based discussions, importance of packaging Design and improvement of current packaging practices will be shared in the Handcrafts/Handloom Sector of J&K. The session was delivered by Dr Gaurav Madhu Joint Director & Regional Head IIP and Rahul B Tirpude Deputy Director IIP through various power point presentations on different aspects of packaging.