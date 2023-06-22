Dir H&H reviews progress on labelling of handicraft products

On this occasion, Director was apprised that besides the labelling work being undertaken for the seven GI registered crafts Pashmina, Soni, Kani Shawl, Carpet, Paper Machie, Walnut carving and Khatambund, QR code-based labelling of the copperware products has also been started in association with the copper manufacturers union.

The members of the copperware association who were also present in the meeting raised the issue that the number of products being labelled needs to be increased and the promotion of the QR code-based labels needs to be increased by the Department to create awareness among the buyers of the handmade copper products.