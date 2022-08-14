Dir Horticulture reviews developmental works in departmental nurseries

At the outset of the tour, the Director visited Departmental Fruit Plant Nursery Beerwah, where he took stock of various developmental activities being carried out. He stressed for timely completion of budding and emphasized on the judicious use of inputs, so as to propagate quality fruit plants.

He further emphasized on the need of producing a maximum number of quality planting material and advised the Chief Horticulture Officer to get all the departmental nurseries of the district accredited by National Horticulture Board (NHB).