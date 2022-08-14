Dir Horticulture reviews developmental works in departmental nurseries

Srinagar, Aug 13: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, GR Mir today toured various areas of district Budgam to take review developmental works in departmental nurseries.
At the outset of the tour, the Director visited Departmental Fruit Plant Nursery Beerwah, where he took stock of various developmental activities being carried out. He stressed for timely completion of budding and emphasized on the judicious use of inputs, so as to propagate quality fruit plants.
He further emphasized on the need of producing a maximum number of quality planting material and advised the Chief Horticulture Officer to get all the departmental nurseries of the district accredited by National Horticulture Board (NHB).
The Director later visited many villages of the area and inspected many private apple High-Density orchards established with the assistance of the Department and appreciated the hard work of the orchardist. He assured the orchardists of every possible support in all respects.
Later, the Director participated in an interaction session held with farmers at village Soibough.
Addressing the gathering, the Director stressed on the field functionaries to aware the farming community of the different departmental schemes in vogue and also elaborated in detail about the incentives available under various UT and Centrally sponsored schemes of the Department and urged the farmers to avail the benefits under these schemes.
He was accompanied by the Chief Horticulture Officer, Budgam, District Horticulture Officer, Budgam and other officers of the department.