Dir Horticulture stresses on production of high-quality planting material

He was accompanied by Secretary Kissan Board, Subject Matter Specialist Anantnag, and the Horticulture Development Officer.

He visited the renowned Lehanwan Orchard and Fruit Plant Nursery Wailoo. Both these establishments offer compelling insights into the potential for horticultural advancement in Anantnag.

The Lehanwan Orchard, is distinguished for its sprawling Hazelnut orchard established in 1987, covering an impressive area of approximately 300 kanals, providing an exquisite setting for meaningful discussions.