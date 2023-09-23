Dir Horticulture takes stock of departmental nurseries in Anantnag

Srinagar: Director Horticulture Kashmir G R Mir today visited district Anantnag to take stock of the ongoing work at two departmental nurseries at Katertang in zone Bijbehara and Panzmula in zone khowerpora.

In katertaing nursery, Horticulture Department is going to establish a rootstock bank and fruit plant nursery to cater for the demand of the public in establishing orchards with diversified fruit cultivars.

In Panzmula Nursery, the department is going to establish an entry quarantine facility to facilitate better plant material.

During the visit, Director took the stock of various preparations and activities like the development of land, creation of water resources distribution of irrigation etc.

He emphasised that the work must be completed in twenty days of period.

He was accompanied by Joint Director Horticulture ZA Bhat, Senior Technical Officer, DLSMS Anantnag, HDOs and other field functionaries.