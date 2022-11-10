Dir JKEDI inaugurates entrepreneurship development programme at Udhampur

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Thursday organised a one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) in collaboration with Government Degree College, Jindrah.

The event was presided over by Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat. The Director also inaugurated an Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) for young women in Udhampur.

“Successful individuals are those who are their own bosses and simultaneously create employment opportunities for others. The government may not be able to provide job opportunities to all, but one should look for other options, and entrepreneurship is one of the best,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI, while interacting with the students.

The Director also discussed J&K’s current economic situation and how entrepreneurship can revolutionize its growth. “It is essential for traditional businesses to innovate and add value. One can choose a business activity from various sectors, such as food processing, horticulture, animal husbandry, fashion technology, and others. It is imperative for youth to select a business activity that has potential based on local conditions and raw material availability,” he maintained.

Principal of the host College, Professor Rajshree Dhar, in her address, highlighted the role of youth in nation-building and motivated the students to choose entrepreneurship as a career choice.