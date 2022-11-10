Dir JKEDI inaugurates entrepreneurship development programme at Udhampur

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Thursday organised a one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) in collaboration with Government Degree College, Jindrah.
The event was presided over by Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat. The Director also inaugurated an Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) for young women in Udhampur.
“Successful individuals are those who are their own bosses and simultaneously create employment opportunities for others. The government may not be able to provide job opportunities to all, but one should look for other options, and entrepreneurship is one of the best,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI, while interacting with the students.
The Director also discussed J&K’s current economic situation and how entrepreneurship can revolutionize its growth. “It is essential for traditional businesses to innovate and add value. One can choose a business activity from various sectors, such as food processing, horticulture, animal husbandry, fashion technology, and others. It is imperative for youth to select a business activity that has potential based on local conditions and raw material availability,” he maintained.
Principal of the host College, Professor Rajshree Dhar, in her address, highlighted the role of youth in nation-building and motivated the students to choose entrepreneurship as a career choice.
Later in the day, the Director also visited the district office in Udhampur and inaugurated a 10-Day EDP for aspiring female entrepreneurs under Tejaswini Scheme. The scheme is an endeavour of Mission Youth. The candidates will undergo a training course with a focus on self-development, basic business skills, business and marketing plan formulation, account management, and sector-specific technical inputs and will be apprised of all the formalities involved in setting up an enterprise. The aim of the programme is to help the candidates to be self-reliant and facilitate their capacity building.
Vishal Ray, Incharge CIIBM, JKEDI, Rajesh Kumar, District Nodal Officer, Udhampur and Divya Bhushan, Incharge Centre for Women Entrepreneurship were also present on the occasion.