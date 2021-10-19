Dir Tourism chairs rate fixation meeting of services, products

The meeting was informed that this year due to a severe second wave of COVID-19, very limited business was transacted by the service providers leaving little scope for any revision or review.

Addressing the meeting, the Director Tourism underscored the need for early fixation of rates for all the services so that the same are notified well in advance and no tourist faces any inconvenience on this account.

Dr. Itoo also impressed upon the tourism stakeholders to play their role in stabilizing the rates of tourism products so that the prospective visitors do not get the feeling that they have been overcharged or under facilitated. He sought cooperation from all tourism players in this regard.

The meeting was attended by CEOs of Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg and other resorts, officers of Tourism Department, Assistant Directors of Gulmarg and Pahalgam besides representatives of several tourism trade bodies