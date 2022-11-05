Dir Tourism reviews preparations for winter season at Gulmarg

The Director Tourism took a detailed briefing regarding snow beating, rescue operations, snow safety activities and other snow-related activities. He emphasised to the officers and field functionaries of the Department that all preparations be made at the resort at the earliest so that tourists coming to witness the winter and snow here do not face any difficulty.

Haseeb directed the upgradation and improvement of the recreational activities like skiing and other snow activities being undertaken at the resort during winter so that the experiences of visitors to the resort are enhanced.