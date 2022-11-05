Dir Tourism reviews preparations for winter season at Gulmarg

Gulmarg, Nov 5: Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb, who was on a day’s visit here, reviewed the preparations by the department for the coming winter season and other arrangements put in place at the world-famous resort.
The Director Tourism took a detailed briefing regarding snow beating, rescue operations, snow safety activities and other snow-related activities. He emphasised to the officers and field functionaries of the Department that all preparations be made at the resort at the earliest so that tourists coming to witness the winter and snow here do not face any difficulty.
Haseeb directed the upgradation and improvement of the recreational activities like skiing and other snow activities being undertaken at the resort during winter so that the experiences of visitors to the resort are enhanced.
The Director Tourism also inspected various works like the baby lift, baby slope etc being undertaken by the department at the resort and impressed upon the engineering staff to complete the leftover parts at the earliest. He also visited the Church and took an on-the-spot review of the works being undertaken there.
Later, the Director Tourism held a meeting with representatives of service providers like snowmobile owners, sledge owners etc and impressed upon them to make the coming winter season at the resort a success in terms of satisfaction and variety of services to the visitors.