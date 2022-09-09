Direct tax collection surges by 35% to Rs 6.48 lakh crore

The country recorded a GDP growth of 13.5 per cent during the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 5.29 lakh crore which is 30.17 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year, according to the data released by the Income Tax Department.

This collection is 37.24 per cent of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for 2022-23, it said.