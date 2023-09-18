Direct tax collections at Rs 8,65,117 cr for 2023-24

The net direct tax collections of Rs 8,65,117 crore include corporate tax at Rs 4,16,217 crore (net of refund) and personal income tax (PIT), including securities transaction tax (STT), at Rs 4,47,291 crore (net of refund). The provisional figures of gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for 2023-24 stood at Rs 9,87,061 crore, compared to Rs 8,34,469 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, showing a growth of 18.29 per cent.