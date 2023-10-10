Direct tax collections rise 22% to Rs 9.57 lakh crore in current fiscal: Centre

The direct tax collections - net of refunds - was 52.50 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for 2023-24.

The provisional figures of the direct tax collections indicated that gross collections were at Rs 11.07 lakh crore, which was 17.95 per cent higher than the gross collections during the corresponding period of last year.

The growth rate for corporate income tax (CIT) stood at 7.30 per cent and personal income tax (PIT) stood at 29.53 per cent in terms of gross revenue collections, according to the data.