Director Agri visits farm of successful woman agri-entrepreneur of Baramulla

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited the farm of a successful woman Agri-entrepreneur from Baramulla, Safina Mushtaq and took stock of the Agriculture scenario at the farm.

Director Agriculture congratulated the said woman Agri- entrepreneur for her successful venture and adoption of innovative initiatives during the cultivation of different crops. He said that such success stories encourage more and more educated women towards the agriculture sector with more women taking agriculture and allied sectors as a career option.

Safina Mushtaq started with mushroom cultivation, and eventually diversified in flower seedlings and protected cultivation.

Director Agriculture assured her of technical guidance from the department and asked the concerned officers to put in all the necessary efforts so that this success story could be replicated in other districts of Kashmir division.

It is worth mentioning here that Lt. Governor J&K in his Awaam ki Awaaz programme had appreciated Safina Mushtaq of Baramulla for becoming an agri-entrepreneur after her studies.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir visited SDAO Office Baramulla and took stock of the functioning of different sections of the office. Director asked the officers/officials to work with more commitment and enthusiasm for the welfare and well-being of the farming community of the district.

Director Agriculture was accompanied by Chief Agriculture Officer Baramulla, Yadwinder Singh and other senior officers of the department.