Director Agriculture holds interaction with Saffron Farmers in Pampore

Pampore: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited saffron growing areas of Pampore and held interactions with the saffron farmers of Chandhara. He also took stock of various interventions by the department in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that the department is committed to the development of the saffron sector. A number of initiatives have already been taken by the Department and a number of other steps are in progress, he further said.

Iqbal said that for the economic development of saffron farmers, the department has endeavoured to ensure that our GI-tagged saffron reaches national and international markets. He assured the concerned farmers of every possible technical support from the department for making saffron crop cultivation a successful venture.