Director Agriculture holds interaction with Saffron Farmers in Pampore

Pampore: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited saffron growing areas of Pampore and held interactions with the saffron farmers of Chandhara. He also took stock of various interventions by the department in the area.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that the department is committed to the development of the saffron sector. A number of initiatives have already been taken by the Department and a number of other steps are in progress, he further said.
Iqbal said that for the economic development of saffron farmers, the department has endeavoured to ensure that our GI-tagged saffron reaches national and international markets. He assured the concerned farmers of every possible technical support from the department for making saffron crop cultivation a successful venture.
Director Agriculture held detailed interactions with the saffron farmers of Chandhara area and took feedback regarding the role played by the department. Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama, Mohammad Iqbal Khan; District Agriculture Officer Extension, District Agriculture Officer Inputs, Agriculture Extension Officer Pampore were present on the occasion.
Later, Pledge against corruption under ‘Brashtachar Mukt J&K week’ was administered by Director Agriculture in the presence of Joint Director Agriculture inputs Tabassum Naz to the Officers, officials of Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir.