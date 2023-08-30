Director Agriculture inaugurates Hi-tech Polyhouses at Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 30: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today inaugurated Hi-tech Polyhouses under vegetable clusters at Narkara Budgam.
On his visit, the Director monitored the Mushroom unit at Mamat, Shogapora Budgam where the first fully automatic Mushroom hi-tech unit in the Kashmir division was established with the capacity of 1800 bags in seven steps.
Speaking to the farmers of different areas of the sub-division, Director Agriculture said that the department is working on an ambitious plan of providing farmers with round the year availability of seedlings of different vegetable crops and to achieve this goal, the department has established hi-tech poly houses in all the districts of Kashmir division.
Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of integrated farming and asked the farmers to diversify their agriculture operations.
The Director asked the farmers that the department would provide all the technical assistance to them in comprehensively performing their agriculture activities.
Later, the Director Agriculture visited Kupwara and inaugurated a seminar on Transformation of Bee-keeping and also released a book on Beekeeping.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.