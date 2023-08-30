Director Agriculture inaugurates Hi-tech Polyhouses at Budgam

On his visit, the Director monitored the Mushroom unit at Mamat, Shogapora Budgam where the first fully automatic Mushroom hi-tech unit in the Kashmir division was established with the capacity of 1800 bags in seven steps.

Speaking to the farmers of different areas of the sub-division, Director Agriculture said that the department is working on an ambitious plan of providing farmers with round the year availability of seedlings of different vegetable crops and to achieve this goal, the department has established hi-tech poly houses in all the districts of Kashmir division.