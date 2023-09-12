Director Agriculture inaugurates seminar on Beekeeping in Srinagar

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today inaugurated a two-day district-level Seminar on Beekeeping in district Srinagar.

The programme was organised by Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department Kashmir under National Bee and Honey Mission (NBHM) and was attended by Joint Director Inputs, Joint Director Extension, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Technical Officer, Apiculture Development Officer Srinagar, Bee Keepers, Farmers, Unemployed youth and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the inaugural session, the Director Agriculture marked the importance of bee-keeping as a complementary source to the overall income of the farmers. He said that it is encouraging that a large number of youth is taking bee-keeping as a main venture to earn income and livelihood.