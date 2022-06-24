Director Agriculture Inaugurates Soil Testing Lab

Dangiwacha, June 24: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Choudhry Muhammad Iqbal along with a team of district and Kashmir division officials visited Dangiwacha town in Rafiabad today.
Director Agriculture dedicated a Soil Testing Lab to the apple-rich area and promised an Agricultural Mela in near future.Director Agriculture also assured that a separate Sub- Division at Dangiwacha and a zone at Kangeoosa in the upper belt of Rafiabad. Choudhry was moved by the response by the Civil society of Rafiabad and assured all possible support to the people of the area, the statement reads.