Director Agriculture Kashmir flags off Mobile Soil Testing Van

Director Agriculture hailed the efforts of the company for mobilizing the resources for using mobile soil testing vans to enhance the efficiency and capacity for soil testing by the farmers at their door steps. He impressed upon the concerned to make the optimum use of these mobile vans so that the farmers can utilize the services at their doorsteps.

He said that the department is committed to provide every assistance to the farming community at their doorsteps to help them to boast the agriculture sector by providing latest technology to them to get maximum yield, and such kind of activity is a step towards that.

The function was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Farooq Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Extension Shahid Iqbal Sheikh, Joint Director Farms Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah, Muzzaffer Hurra Advisor Willowood Crop Sciences, Dhawaj Baliyan Zonal Manager North India Wilowood, KK Sharma ZDM Wilowood, Maqsood Wani MD, Wani group of Companies besides other senior officers of the department.