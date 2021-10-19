Director Agriculture Kashmir flags off Mobile Soil Testing Van

Srinagar: To provide accurate soil analysis to farmers of Kashmir Division at their doorsteps, Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today flagged off a Mobile Soil Testing Van in presence of senior officers of the department, representatives of fertilizer and pesticide dealers and a group of farmers at Lalmandi Srinagar.
These Mobile vans can be utilized in different districts of the valley, so that farmers can get their soils analysed and tested at their door steps, so that they can make better use of fertilizers and other agriculture inputs to their fields as per requirement for better productivity and production.
Director Agriculture hailed the efforts of the company for mobilizing the resources for using mobile soil testing vans to enhance the efficiency and capacity for soil testing by the farmers at their door steps. He impressed upon the concerned to make the optimum use of these mobile vans so that the farmers can utilize the services at their doorsteps.
He said that the department is committed to provide every assistance to the farming community at their doorsteps to help them to boast the agriculture sector by providing latest technology to them to get maximum yield, and such kind of activity is a step towards that.
The function was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Farooq Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Extension Shahid Iqbal Sheikh, Joint Director Farms Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah, Muzzaffer Hurra Advisor Willowood Crop Sciences, Dhawaj Baliyan Zonal Manager North India Wilowood, KK Sharma ZDM Wilowood, Maqsood Wani MD, Wani group of Companies besides other senior officers of the department.