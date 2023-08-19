Director Agriculture Kashmir visits SMF Kreeri

Srinagar, Aug 19: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited seed multiplication farm (SMF) Tapper Kreeri to take stock of various agriculture activities there.
During the visit, the Director inspected different blocks, hi-tech poly houses at the farm and discussed various innovative interventions and technologies adopted at the farm.
Speaking to the experts and staff of the farm, the Director expressed satisfaction over the transformation of the farm and appreciated their role in the successful implementation of different modern technologies.
Director Agriculture said the impact of climate change, limited natural resources are immediate challenges confronting our cultivation process. He asked the concerned officers to strategize the cultivation operation in an environment-friendly manner with minimum stress on natural resources.
Earlier, farm Manager SMF Tapper Charan Gurdev Singh gave a detailed presentation of various agriculture activities at the farm. He also informed the Director regarding the new technologies that have been adopted during the cultivation of present crops for the first time at the farm.