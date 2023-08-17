Director Agriculture kick-starts 6th phase of vegetable seedling distribution

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today kickstarted the 6th phase of vegetable seedling distribution (including one lakh seedlings of knol-khol, Saag GM Dari, Red Cabbage, Broccoli and Cauliflower) at Kitchen Garden Premises Lalmandi, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture appreciated the efforts of the concerned officers/officials of Kitchen Garden, Hi-tech Poly House Installations and said that the department is vigorously pursuing the ambitious target of providing sufficient quantities of seedlings of different vegetable crops to the farming community of the region.

The Department has introduced many initiatives to ensure round-the-year availability of vegetable seedlings to the farmers, he added.

Director Agriculture marked the importance of diverse vegetable cultivation for the region. He said the strengthening of vegetable cultivation in the region could play a vital role in achieving economic security to the farming community.