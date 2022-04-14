Director Agriculture kick starts Kharif Campaign 2022

Tangdhar, Apr 14: The Department of Agriculture Kashmir, today launched the valley-wide Kharif Campaign 2022, to reach the farming community of the region.
Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal inaugurated the massive campaign from the Border villages of Tangdhar and Teetwal.
While addressing a large gathering of farmers, Director Agriculture Kashmir highlighted the objectives of organizing farmer outreach programs by way of the Kharif campaign. Director said that such valley-wide mass campaigns are intended to focus on farmers at the grass-root level and to take feedback from the farmers with respect to the impact of the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes by the department.
ChowdharyIqbal appreciated the farmer’s participation in the program and urged them to come forward and work in a coordinated manner with the department for the overall development of the Agriculture sector.
Director Agriculture enumerated various achievements by the introduction of a multi-dimensional marketing strategy for the marketing of agricultural produce of the region. He said that by this new marketing policy Agriculture produced from the region is being promoted in National as well as international markets.
He asked the educated farmers to diversify their Agriculture activities as new marketing platforms are available to wellcome their products.
ChowdharyIqbal reiterated that farm mechanization has played a big role in sustainable Agriculture growth. We have covered a large area in this direction but there is still a long way to go, he added.
He said that the mechanized way of farming helps save the cost of cultivation ultimately leading to the socio-economic transformation of the farming community.
Director Agriculture emphasized organic vegetable cultivation and said this type of crop production has a huge scope in our agro-climatic conditions. He asked the farmers to explore this potential and fetch maximum returns for their produce.
Director agriculture interacted with the representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions at TangdharKupwara during the launch of the Campaign.
In the meanwhile, under the directions of the Director Agriculture Kashmir valley-wide Kharif Campaign is being organised wherein Joint Directors of the department monitored the proceedings of the campaign in all districts of Kashmir.