Director Agriculture kick starts Kharif Campaign 2022

Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal inaugurated the massive campaign from the Border villages of Tangdhar and Teetwal.

While addressing a large gathering of farmers, Director Agriculture Kashmir highlighted the objectives of organizing farmer outreach programs by way of the Kharif campaign. Director said that such valley-wide mass campaigns are intended to focus on farmers at the grass-root level and to take feedback from the farmers with respect to the impact of the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes by the department.