Director Agriculture monitors Kissan Sampark Abhiyan in North Kashmir districts

Srinagar, May 1: To monitor the ongoing KisanSamparkAbhiyan (farmers orientation program) under Holistic Agriculture Development programme (being held from 24th April to 31st of August 2023), the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited different districts of north Kashmir.
During the visit, the Director Agriculture held meetings with the farmers of different areas and took feedback from them regarding various departmental activities.
He stressed upon the concerned officers to give the program wide publicity so that mass participation of the farming community can be assured.
Director Agriculture asked the officers to inform the farmers about modern tools and techniques that have been incorporated in HADP to overcome the prevailing constraints and use different extension methods to motivate the farming community in adoption of proposed interventions in the approved projects.