Director Agriculture reviews functioning of IIKSTC

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today convened a meeting to review the functioning of India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC) at Dusso, Pampore.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture Extension Mohammad Syeed Peer, Administrator IIKSTC Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah, Technical experts of IIKSTC and progressive Saffron growers.

Addressing the meeting, the Director said that GI tagging of Kashmir Saffron has opened new windows for markets of our produce at the national as well as international levels.

He impressed upon the stakeholders including Saffron farmers, technical experts and others concerned to work with greater coordination for strenghening of the Saffron sector.