Director Agriculture reviews status of CSSs, FOS at Anantnag

Anantnag: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal today convened a high level meeting at DakBunglowKhanabal here to review the progress on different Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) and other farmer oriented schemes (FOS) implemented by Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department.

On the occasion, the Director exhorted upon the need of strict adherence to the timeline for project completion, optimal and judicious utilization of funds. He directed the concerned officers to ensure the budgetary allocations under different programmes are fully utilized.

He also directed Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) to organise capacity building training programmes for field functionaries regarding various CSSs to efficiently meet their mission and goal in a suitable way.