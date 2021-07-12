Director Agriculture reviews status of CSSs, FOS at Anantnag

Anantnag: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal today convened a high level meeting at DakBunglowKhanabal here to review the progress on different Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) and other farmer oriented schemes (FOS) implemented by Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department.
On the occasion, the Director exhorted upon the need of strict adherence to the timeline for project completion, optimal and judicious utilization of funds. He directed the concerned officers to ensure the budgetary allocations under different programmes are fully utilized.
He also directed Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) to organise capacity building training programmes for field functionaries regarding various CSSs to efficiently meet their mission and goal in a suitable way.
Chowdary directed the officers to intensify tours to farmer’s fields to reach out to the farmers with latest technologies so that they can achieve self-sufficiency in the agriculture sector and export their produce to other markets as well. He further said that special teams need to be constituted under the supervision of Joint Directors for crop cut estimation.
While reviewing the working of Soil Testing Laboratory Anantnag, Director stressed the concerned officers to gear up their staff for achieving the cent percent target set under Soil Health Card Scheme.
During the meeting, the Director laid special emphasis on Mushroom Development on scientific lines and impressed upon CAO to make a comprehensive plan for processing and providing market facilities to the growers.
Earlier, CAO Anantnag gave a detailed power point presentation regarding a detailed overview of different kharif crops, present scenario and measures brought in by the department to address the issues confronting farmers.
Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Kashmir, Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Joint Director Marketing Post Harvest Management, District Agriculture Officers besides other officers and officials were present in the meeting.