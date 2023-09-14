Director Agriculture takes stock of paddy harvesting in Pulwama

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited different areas of Pulwama district and took stock of paddy harvesting and crop status of different vegetable crops.

The Director made field visits and held interactions with the farmers in different villages. He took feedback from the farmers regarding the implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes by the department for the welfare of farmers.

Speaking to the farmers, the Director Agriculture reiterated the department's commitment to the development of the Agriculture sector in the region. He said that harvesting of paddy crops is going on in full swing and directed the concerned officers to work in close coordination with the farmers and guide them during harvesting and post-harvest management of paddy and other agricultural crops.

Later, the Director visited the seed multiplication farm Allowpora and took stock of the agricultural activities going on there.