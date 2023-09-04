Director Agriculture takes stock of paddy, other crops in Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 3: The Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited different paddy fields of Anantnag district and took stock of the agriculture scenario in the area. During the visit he held interactions with farmers and received feedback from them regarding various interventions of the department.
Speaking to the farmers, he reiterated the department’s commitment to provide every possible technical guidance to the community during their crop cultivation operations.
He impressed upon the farmers to go for the diversification of crop cultivation and asked them to take full advantage of the different schemes and programmes implemented by the department for the development of the agriculture sector in the region. He expressed satisfaction over the conditions of paddy, vegetables and other agricultural crops in the area.
Chowdhury exhorted the concerned officers to work shoulder to shoulder with the farming community so that the said targets under various projects of HADP could be met. He asked the farmers to work as a team and the department of Agriculture for the successful and effective implementation of projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.
Later on Director Agriculture inspected nutri cereals (Bajra) trials at Ranipora Anantnag and impressed upon the concerned to go for more such trials for different Agriculture crops.