Director Agriculture visits hailstorm affected areas

Srinagar: For an on-spot assessment of damages caused to vegetables, fodder crops, and mustard crops by the recent hailstorm in specific pockets of Budgam district, the Director of Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today held an extensive visit to the affected villages.
The Director along with Deputy Director Agriculture Planning Muhammad Younis Chowdhary, and other officers of the Department made an extensive visit to Parisabad and its adjoining villages where heavy damage was noticed to the agricultural crop in the farmers’ fields.
A number of deputations of farmers also met the Director and reported the damage to vegetables, mustard, and other crops.
Talking to farmers, the Director said that the Department would take all the necessary steps to mitigate the damage caused by the hailstorm to the agricultural crops.
While discussing the issues related to the prevailing conditions, the Director said that the immediate mitigation steps have already been initiated and the department is committed to safeguard the interests of the farming community of the region.
Instructions were issued by the Director to field officers to immediately make a detailed assessment of the losses and the concerned chief Agriculture officer have been advised to furnish the crop wise and area wise damage reports within three days so that the issue is taken up with the concerned authorities of Government for consideration of affected areas as hit by the natural calamity.