Director Agriculture visits hailstorm affected areas

A number of deputations of farmers also met the Director and reported the damage to vegetables, mustard, and other crops.

Talking to farmers, the Director said that the Department would take all the necessary steps to mitigate the damage caused by the hailstorm to the agricultural crops.

While discussing the issues related to the prevailing conditions, the Director said that the immediate mitigation steps have already been initiated and the department is committed to safeguard the interests of the farming community of the region.