Director Agriculture visits IIKSTC Pampore

Srinagar, June 24: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC) Dussu Pampore and held an interaction session with the members of Saffron Farmers Produce Organizations (FPOs).
Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that during recent times the saffron sector has covered a long distance viz-a-viz cultivation, production, GI Tagging, marketing etc but still there is a long way to cover. He highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders including saffron farmers, traders, Agriculture Department for the development of saffron sector.
Iqbal said that the Department has already taken a number of initiatives and interventions for the strengthening of the saffron sector. He marked some steps taken for the branding and marketing of GI Tagged Kashmiri saffron at national and international platforms.
Director reiterated the scope and importance of FPOs and asked for more such FPOs so that more and more saffron growers could benefit from the Departmental schemes and programs.
Later, the Director visited the flood-hit vegetable cluster Wanigund Kulgam. He visited different affected villages of the district and took stock of the damages caused by the recent heavy rainfall to agricultural crops.