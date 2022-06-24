Director Agriculture visits IIKSTC Pampore

Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that during recent times the saffron sector has covered a long distance viz-a-viz cultivation, production, GI Tagging, marketing etc but still there is a long way to cover. He highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders including saffron farmers, traders, Agriculture Department for the development of saffron sector.

Iqbal said that the Department has already taken a number of initiatives and interventions for the strengthening of the saffron sector. He marked some steps taken for the branding and marketing of GI Tagged Kashmiri saffron at national and international platforms.