Director Agriculture visits OVC Maloora

Srinagar, Apr 8: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited Organic Vegetable Clusters (OVC) MalooraTengpora of Zone Qamarwari, here.
The Director during the visit monitored different Agriculture activities undergoing in the fields. He also held interaction with the farmers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director reiterated the department’s commitment to provide every possible support (technical guidance, better marketing facilities) to the farmers.
He highlighted the economic importance of organic vegetable cultivation for the region. He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the farmers and the department in making the export of vegetables (from Kashmir to international destinations like Sharjah, Dubai, a dream come true.
Iqbal asked the farmers to diversify their operations. He marked the importance of introducing high yielding, exotic vegetables in their fields for more and better marketing opportunities.
He impressed upon the concerned Officers/ Officials to ensure that the latest technical interventions, education, and guidance is imparted to the farming community so that they could face and overcome the challenges raised by the global climate change, and economic scenario.
Earlier Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar Mohammad YounisChowdhary informed the Director regarding the detailed blueprint marketing facilities to the farmers at their doorsteps. He informed the Director with respect to the different Agriculture interventions for the promotion of Organic vegetable cultivation in the district.
During the visit, the Director was accompanied by Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar, Agriculture Information officer, District Agriculture Officer Extension, Agriculture Extension Officer Qamarwari and other concerned officers of the district.