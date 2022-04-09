Director Agriculture visits Pulwama; seizes pesticides shop

Pulwama: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Muhammad IqbalChoudhary along with the Enforcement Wing of South Kashmir seized a fake pesticides shop of Shaheen Enterprises Pulwama.
Director Agriculture Kashmir, Choudhary said that there will be zero tolerance against the sale of fake pesticides and nobody will be allowed to play havoc with the agriculture sector besides damaging the farming community through substandard pesticides.
Choudhary said the LG administration has taken different measures to curb the sale of fake pesticides across the province. The welfare of farmers and the revival of the agriculture sector were top priorities of the department.