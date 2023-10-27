Director Agriculture visits Saffron fields of Pampore

Srinagar, Oct 27: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited Saffron fields of Pampore and took stock of the saffron harvesting activities and interventions by the department.
The Director impressed upon the field officers to work in close coordination with the saffron farmers and ensure that proper guidance is provided to the farmers during the pre and post harvesting ( flower picking) operations.
He said that department is working to bring more newer areas under saffron cultivation and added that GI tag has opened new window to Kashmir saffron at national and international levels.
Iqbal impressed upon the saffron growers to take benefit from the latest facilities and technological interventions available at India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC).
Later, the Director held an interactive meeting with a central team on saffron crop. The meeting discussed the overall scenario of saffron crop in Kasmir division and an exchange of ideas took place among the participants of meeting.
Joint Director agriculture Extension GM Dhobi, Dy Director National Horticulture Board, representatives of central team on saffron crop, were also present in the meeting.